Revealed: meet SLAMBO, Mad Mike's Kiwi-built Lamborghini Huracan drift car

He's teased it out over the last few months, but overnight Kiwi drifter 'Mad Mike' Whiddett unveiled his team's latest creation; 'SLAMBO', the world's first Lamborghini Huracan drift car.

It's the recently crowned Formula Drift Japan champion's first non-Mazda drift car. It now joins his fleet, next to a pair of FC-gen Mazda RX-7s, an RX-7, and an MX-5 among a sea of other sideways creations.

While we're yet to hear (either in words or in song) what sits under the bonnet of the low-flying Bull, we do know that it's based around the Huracan's standard 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine.

Plus, we also know a few of the other changes Whiddett's made under the skin.

The Huracan now rolls on bespoke Rotiform wheels — turbofan-esqe creations up front, and deep-dish 'telephone dial' wheels in the back that were inspired by the similarly styled examples utilised by Lamborghini Countach models in the '80s.

Behind each wheel is an AirREX air suspension package, allowing the sinister Lambo to sink to the floor on command. And the engine has received a beautiful new exhaust package; the intricate plumbing all sadly concealed behind the rear bumper.

But, without question the Huracan's most distinct feature is its bodywork. After a few chops into its original bodywork (no pain no gain, right?) the Lamborghini now wears a Japan-sourced Liberty Walk wide-body kit.

And that kit's been dressed in camouflage. It isn't a wrap, either — Whiddett has painted and air-bushed a lot of it with his own hands.

There's a lot more to learn about 'SLAMBO' in the build-up to its international debut at next month's Goodwood Festival of Speed. Red Bull will be issuing a raft of videos documenting the build process behind one of New Zealand's most extravagant drift cars.

Whiddett will be one of several Kiwis set to drive up Lord March's Goodwood hill at the event. Mortimer Motorsport will bring along their recently restored 1984 Mazdaspeed March 84G Group C prototype sports car, and Ross Clarke is set to drive his Group B Toyota Celica TA64 rally car.

Honourary Kiwi Tony Quinn makes up the list — the Hampton Downs Motorsport Park and Highlands Motorsport Park circuit owner bringing along his Bennetton Formula 1 car.