Revealed: New Zealand's most commonly stolen vehicles

In previous years, we have seen the likes of the Mazda Demio, Honda Torneo, and Mazda Atenza on top of the list of the most commonly stolen vehicles in New Zealand, but there seems to have been a switch.

According to the document on the New Zealand Police website, which gives a tally of all the vehicles registered as stolen over the past six months, car thieves in New Zealand have taken a liking to one ute in particular.

This ute is the Toyota Hilux, a favourite among New Zealanders old and young, and apparently car thieves now. Throughout the last six months, 156 Hiluxes have been reported stolen, putting well ahead of the rest of the list.

While this is quite a change from the small passenger cars that used to top the list, we can imagine that this massive number relates to the sheer amount of Toyota utes on our roads.

Following this theme of iconic New Zealand cars, the humble Holden Commodore comes in at second on the list. With 104 examples reported stolen, the Commodore almost doubled the figures of the rivalling Ford Falcon according to the statistics.

Coming in at third with 88 reports is the Subaru Legacy, which is one car that has hung around the top end of these lists in the past, and doesn't come as much of a surprise. Fourth place went to the Ford Courier, another ute, and the older iteration of the extremely popular Ranger.

Interestingly, the oldest car that was reported stolen on this list was a 1929 DeSoto Series K that has a current valuation of around $50,000. The newest came in the form of a 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan, which wouldn't have clocked up many Ks before being taken.

While it may not be the most expensive, (that title would probably go to the 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter) the most exotic car stolen would have to be the 1990 Ferrari 348. These aren't the most expensive Ferrari due to their marred reputation, but easily fetch six-figures — like this one listed on Driven.

Here's the full list:

1. Toyota Hilux (156)

2. Holden Commodore (104)

3. Subaru Legacy (88)

4. Ford Courier (77)

5. Subaru Impreza (76)

6. Toyota Hiace (66)

7. Nissan Terrano (57)

8. Mazda Atenza (55)

9. Mitsubishi Lancer (55)

10. Toyota Land Cruiser (53)

(Source: New Zealand Police Stolen Vehicles)