Revealed: The popular names Kiwis give to their cars

03/12/2018

03/12/2018
Us Kiwis have always had a special love affair with the cars we rely on every day.

Valued as more than a mere mode of transport, many New Zealander's have that 'dream car' they aspire to one day own that reflects their lifestyle, personality and passion.

The bond runs so deep that, in many cases, we feel the need to make any car our own with one special personal feature; a name.

New Zealand owned petrol company GAS knows this and conducted a survey to discover our most popular car name, with unsurprisingly colourful results.

The survey found that the next time you are stuck in traffic, chances are you will be close to a 'Betty', the most popular name given to cars by their owners.

Betty and Betsy were the most popular names, which mirrors a trend seen overseas, as it is also the most common name amongst US and UK drivers.

Kermit was second, with Bob and various names involving the word ‘little’ also recurring in the survey.

“We didn’t realise Betty was going to be so popular,” said Kylie Baudet, Head of Marketing at GAS. “People quite often form a strong bond with their car, so we wanted to see if there were common names and what the reasons were behind them.”

432 Kiwis took part in the survey, which also found 79 per cent of those who named their car were female, with those aged 18-44 most likely to give their car a name.

When asked about the inspiration behind the name of their car, 42 per cent cited the appearance as the main reason, with the number plate also proving a source of creativity.

“We received so many funny stories as to how people created their names and what they call their car – not all of them family friendly!” said Baudet.

“It’s certainly given us a lot of laughs, and even some tears to read the stories.”

Some other noteworthy names to appear were ‘Mazdarati’, ‘Stella McCARtney’, ‘Hondaway to the scrap yard’ and ‘Lancer Armstrong.’

When asked what gender they thought of their car as, 61 per cent of responders said female, with 25 per cent saying male and the rest stating neither.

Japanese cars also dominated the survey, with a handful of German marques also appearing.

Names Kiwis have given to their cars

0NDA
3DITHZ
Agnes
Agnetha
Agnus
Alle
Amon
Ancient Beast
Baby beast 
Baby doll
Baby Girl
BARNEY
Beat up betty
Beets
Bessie
Betsy
Betty
Betty Hot Box
Big red
Big white
Black Beauty
Blue boy
Blueberry Muffin 
Bluey
Bob
Bob Marley
Bob the builder
Boris
Brax
Brucie 
Bubbles
Bud
Butch
BUZ
CaCa
Cashy
Cee cee
Cefy
Cera (Sarah)
Charlotte
Cheap colt
Chocolate
Clive
Cooper
Copeland's bread or Jaffa 
Craig
Delilah
demio levato
Dezmond
Di
Dicey
Diego Enrique de la Hugo Ramires
Dorothy
Edna
Eggsy
Eleanor 
ERB
Evil REN
Faithful 
Fast Kev
Fitty
Flash drive & black beauty
Flick
Foxy
Fred
Gertie
Gertrude 
GG (as in Gigi)
Girl
Gm0rk
Golf cart
Gorjs (gorgeous)
Green beast
Guacamole
Gurt
Hellsing
Henry
Herbie the love bug
Hoerolla
Holly Astra....
Honda wonder
Hondaway to the scrap yard 
Howie
HumbleBee
jade wrx
Jessie
Johnny 
Juju
June
June Bug
Kelly
Kermit
Ketchup
Kids taxi service
Kinky
Kite
Kraden 
Krystal
La Toya
Lancer Armstrong 
Lane
Larry
Leenah the ballerina 
Legend
Lewis
Lexxy
Libby
Lil bobby blue
Little blue
Little Joe
Little missFIT
Little Red
Little Rosey
Little yellow submarine 
Lois's Hearse
Lolla the Oll Corolla
Lucille
Lucy
Mabel
Madmini
Maleficent
Mary the primary
Mavis
Maz
Mazdarati
Mazzy
Nissandra the Nissan
MIGHTY vitara 
Mildred
Mimi
Mo & Ed
Molly 
Mondo
Monty
Mr jeepie 
Muldoon
Mum's taxi 
Ned
Noddy
Odie
Ol’ Blue
Old smokey 
Optimus Prime
Orange roughy
Pascal
Patsy
Pearl
Peeley the green banana car
Pocket Rocket
Pugmobile
Puppismobile
Ra. Like the sun
Rashida 
Ravvy Girl 
Red devil
Red sparkle 
Rhonda
Ruby
Ryana
Salem 
Sass
Sexy Lexi
Shirley girl 
Shrek
Silver surfer
Silverfish
Sixeight 
Skye
Snifter
Snow
Snowflake
Speedy 
Spirit
Steeeve
Stella 
Stella McCARtney
Subie
Suby
Suby Duby Du
Sue
Sunshine
Super Sheddan Shuttle
Suz the suzuki. Short for "Suzanna" 
Suzy
Swagger swag car
Tambo
TAMZ
TayTay
Terrance 
The Batmobile 
The Bean
The Beast
The black beast
The Black Pearl
The Boss
The Dickmobile 
The dirty diesel 
The French Tickler
The Mazdabator
The Old Girl
The pregnant ladybird
The red beast
The Rig
The roller skate 
The Shann
The Swamp Rat
The Whale..
Timone
Tina
Tina the Tiida 
Toni
Tractor
Trotty
Trusty blue
Trusty ippy 
TuaTua
Vanny
Vicky
violet
wag
Whale
Whitney
Zippy
Zoomi

