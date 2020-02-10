Sales Spotlight: 1971 Mazda RX-2 Coupe

With the electric vehicle revolution upon us, traditional gas-powered cars are set to become a thing of the past, just as the rotary-powered Mazda models of yesteryear have already become.

There are rumours of Mazda bringing back the rotary engine in the next few years, but we doubt that they'll ever get as raw and as charismatic as the examples that were found in cars like this one.

In terms of appreciating assets, these old rotary-powered RX coupes and sedans have seen an enormous increase in value over the past few years, with no sign of the market slowing down anytime soon.

This particular RX-2 is listed on Driven for $60K, which may seem like a lot for a car of this vintage, but considering that the only other RX-2 that we can find listed in New Zealand is over double that — it may be a bargain.

Exterior wise, the car looks to have been resprayed at one point, and sits on a set of aftermarket Rota wheels. On the inside, the upholstery looks to be in good knick, and the factory steering wheel has been replaced at some point.

Powering this little green machine is the standard 12A rotary engine with a four-speed manual attached. A few minor modifcations look to have been done here, and the engine's condition is unknown.

Interestingly, the Mazda RX-2 was the only rotary-powered car to ever be assembled in New Zealand, so this example could well have come from the factory in Otahuhu.

Click here to view the listing.