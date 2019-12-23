Sales Spotlight: 1987 Porsche 911 Turbo

There's a reason that older, air-cooled Porsches are some of the most sought-after classic cars on the market right now. And it's not just because of that air-cooled charm that can be achieved in a much cheaper Volkswagen Beetle from the same era, it's the drivability.

Back in 1987, Porsche was looking to add power to their air-cooled 3.3-litre flat-six engine, despite the fact that no other manufacturer in the segment was running a turbocharger, Porsche decided to slap one on.

This forced induction resulted in a whopping 300hp (223kw) and 412Nm of torque. Packaged into the small 911 body, this power plant could shoot the 930 to 100km/h in just 4.6-seconds.

Unlike most modern sports cars that will get you up to triple-figures a lot quicker, you'll be rowing through the four-speed manual gearbox, and feel a real sense of achievement once you get there.

On the inside, the cabin is fitted with a range of game-changing (in 1987) features to keep you comfortable including heated electric seats, a sunroof, and gorgeous (restored) white leather upholstery with black piping.

As you could imagine, a car of this calibre comes with quite a price tag in 2019, so click here to view the full listing on Driven.