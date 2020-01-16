Sales Spotlight: 1989 Nissan Skyline GT-R

Among the standout Supras, RX-7s and Silvias of the period sits the humble Nissan Skyline, arguably the most iconic car to emerge from this turbocharged era.

Released under a number of manual and automatic, turbocharged and naturally aspirated guises, the legendary Bathurst-dominating GT-R tops the line-up with its all-wheel drive, twin-turbo goodness.

Over the past few years, the R32 GT-R has been an anomaly in the car depreciation world, and has held its value incredibly well due to American import laws just recently allowing the Japanese classics to be imported.

When it comes to buying a GT-R in 2019, the R34 generation is now out of reach for most due to their wild six-figure prices, but the R33 and R34 tell different stories.

These two have been living in the shadow of their younger sibling, but still offer the same incredible performance from the iconic RB26DETT twin-turbo engine paired with Nissan's ATTESA all-wheel drive system.

This example currently listed on Driven is one of the most original that we have seen in a long time, and has only clocked up 43,000 kilometres over the past thirty years on the road.

According to the listing, this car has only had one owner throughout its life, and comes with a complete service record dating back to its purchase date.

These older GT-Rs are only going to keep getting more expensive, and with American import laws allowing these in, buying an example like this for less than $100,000 won't always be an option.

Click here to view the listing