Home / Lifestyle / Sales Spotlight: 1989 Nissan Skyline GT-R

Sales Spotlight: 1989 Nissan Skyline GT-R

By Driven • 16/01/2020
Search Driven for Nissan Skyline for sale
Photos / Supplied
Photos / Supplied

In hindsight, the 1990s weren't a great time for fashion, or the awkward technology that was being thrust upon society, but the Japanese cars of the nineties tell a very different story.

It was a time where manufacturers were trying to outdo each other, pushing the envelope further with each development, all while "staying" below the power limit that came from the infamous gentleman's agreement.

Click here to view all Nissan Skyline GT-Rs on Driven

By Driven • 16/01/2020

Tags

Nissan Skyline
For Sale on Driven

More like this
Nissan Skyline 350GT Nissan Skyline 350GT
Nissan Skyline 350GT

$24,590

Nissan Skyline Crossover Nissan Skyline Crossover
Nissan Skyline Crossover

$33,950

Nissan Skyline Crossover Nissan Skyline Crossover
Nissan Skyline Crossover

$17,990

Nissan Skyline Crossover Nissan Skyline Crossover
Nissan Skyline Crossover

$40,950

We Recommend