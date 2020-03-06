Sales Spotlight: 1994 Mazda RX-7

Looking back at the great Japanese cars of the nineties, you've got a heap of conventionally-powered, turbocharged metal from the likes of Nissan, Subaru, and Mitsubishi, and then there's Mazda.

Not ones to conform to norms, Mazda stuck by the tried and tested rotary engine throughout this period, and it proved to be a winner, considiring that the 'Batman' RX-7 is no considered one of the best cars to come from Japan.

Power comes from a 13B-REW engine, which is a 1.3-litre, twin-turbo rotary engine. Like most twin-turbo systems from this era, it's a sequential set-up where one turbo spools in the lower revs, and the other takes over at 4,700rpm.

This made for an extremely rev-happy engine that produced 188kW and 294Nm of torque. This isn't a lot in today's standards, and wasn't breaking boundaries back then, but the engine's tunability made it a hit with aftermarket crowd.

Like other Japanese classics factory manual examples are far more sought-after than autos, and the one that we have listed on Driven features three pedals and a stick — but the price reflects this.

With only 33,219km on the clock, this 1994 RX-7 looks to be in mint condition, and is offered with a set of tasteful modifcations, bar that hideous big bore exhaust at the rear.

If you've been following RX-7 prices over the last few years, you won't be surprised to see the $35,995 price tag attached to this one. While it might seem steep, this is the going rate for RX-7s of this condition.

Click here to view the listing on Driven.