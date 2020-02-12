Sales Spotlight: 1995 Nissan Skyline R33 Coupe

Looking at all the cars that came out of Japan in the 90s, we're pretty confident in saying that no vehicle was both loved and hated quite as much as the Nissan Skyline.

To clarify, we're not saying that the Skyline itself was a bad car, but the stereotypical Skyline driver developed quite a reputation of street racing and burnouts, leading to most not wanting to be seen dead in one.

It's now a new decade, but remnants of the reputation are still extremely present on any given Friday night throughout New Zealand cities. But with Skyline prices heading north, the days of hearing an RB smashing the limiter over the family's fish and chip night might be over.

Thanks to the laws opening up Skyline import lines into America, we've seen the prices of GT-Rs driven up over the past few years, with the less iconic GTS and GTST models hovering around the sub-$20K mark.

This example here is a revised Series 1 R33 Skyline that features the drivetrain from the Series 2 model. This consists of a hardy turbocharged 2.5-litre RB25DET engine connected to a five-speed manual gearbox, sending power to the rear wheels.

Unlike most beat-up R33s around NZ, this one only has 64,000 KM on the clock, and looks to still be in factory fresh condition 25 years later. The seller notes that the radio, airbox, and exhaust are all still factory.

On the bright side, it's not listed for $50K, but you'll have to fork out close to $30,000 if this boosted coupe has peaked your interest. It's hard to gauge when this will become the standard market price — but it won't be too far away.

If you are interested in this listing, take a look at it here.