Sales Spotlight: 2002 Honda NSX

Taking on the Italians at building supercars is a task that many manufacturers have attempted, but not manufacturers have succeeded in doing.

One of the only manufacturers that managed to take on Ferrari at its own game and win was on Honda with the iconic NSX, and now you have the chance to pick up one of these Japanese stallions.

This example that is currently listed on Driven was built near the end of NSX production, and has only had one owner since leaving Honda's Japanese factory almost 20 years ago.

You'll notice the lack of pop-up headlights on this one, which is because it is a second-generation NSX. Other changes that were completed in this facelift include a revised suspension system and wider tyres to accompany it.

Under the rear engine cover still sits the same 3.0-litre V6 engine that was capable of 201kW and 285Nm of torque back in 2002. This fell a little short of the Ferrari 348's 221kW, but didn't stop the NSX from clocking better lap times at the track.

With just 76,000km on the clock, this NSX looks showroom fresh inside and out, with the black leather interior in incredible condition for its age.

The seller notes that this is the "only facelift NSX available in the southern hemisphere", and we can believe that. Securing one of these Japanese automotive icons for under $100K may not be an option for much longer, so don't miss the opportunity.

