Sales Spotlight: 2017 Holden HSV Commodore GTS-R

Throughout the years, Holden has offered serious Aussie-built power off the shelf but nothing quite compares to the final generation rear-wheel drive Commodore GTS models.

Now that the controversial front-wheel drive ZB Commodore is officially on its way out, we felt that we had to pay tribute to Holden's last hoorah in the form of a 2017 HSV GTS-R.

Just like the standard GTS, this GTS-R makes use of the supercharged 6.2-litre LSA engine, which is capable of a hefty 435kW and 740Nm of torque. This meant that the family hauler could shoot to 100km/h in just 4.4 seconds.

Unlike the iconic Commodores that have come before it, an eight-speed automatic transmission takes care of this monumental power figure, sending it to the rear wheels through a limited-slip differential.

Stopping power is taken care of by the huge six-piston AP Racing brakes which are wrapped around a pair of 410mm rotors at the front.

According to HSV, just 1600 GTS-Rs were built, with 1000 being sedans, while 600 were Maloo utes. This particular car has been stamped with the NO.1230 badge.

Those hoping for a bargain will be disappointed to hear that this VF Commodore comes with a $127,990 price tag. This seems like a steep price for a Commodore, but we doubt that these special-edition models will see much (if any) depreciation in the coming years.

