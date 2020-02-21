Sales Spotlight: 2017 Honda NSX

Honda has a racing heritage firmly set in the front-wheel drive hatch segment thanks to the success of the Civic Type R, despite this, some of the brand's most sought-after cars are either rear-wheel driven, or all-wheel drive.

One of the Honda legends that falls into this bracket is the iconic original NSX, which was revived in 2016 complete with a hybrid power train, and a performance-orientated all-wheel drive system.

Despite plans to launch the car in New Zealand, Honda never actually got round to doing it, and our trans-Tasman neighbours were the closest ones to get the exclusive model.

This revised NSX utilised modern supercar styling while still managing to be reasonably 'Honda'. From the high-revving 3.0-litre V6 with V-TEC, to everyday usability, there was no identity crisis to be had.

Interestingly, there are four NSX models currently listed on site, ranging in price from $330K, to $430K. We've picked out the cheapest, which happens to be a 2017 example in red.

Like all NSXs, the 3.5-litre hybrid V6 is connected to a nine-speed automatic transmission which sends power to all four wheels. This engine is good for 427kW, and rockets the coupe to 100km/h in 2.9 seconds.

Like the original NSX, this is fast enough to compete with the modern Italian performance offerings. Unlike its predecessor, this NSX it's just as, if not more expensive than its Mclaren and Ferrari-badged competitors.

