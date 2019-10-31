Seller crushes his classic Dodge Charger to prove a point to lowballers

Buying and selling cars on the second-hand market can sometimes be a punishing affair, and when most sellers are offered a low price, they simply reject the offer and move on with their life.

But Daniel Gagliardi isn't like most sellers. After receiving one too many lowball offers on the rusty 1970 Dodge Charger that he was trying to sell, he decided to throw a tantrum, and crush the car.

Mr. Gagliardi claims that his childish outburst was simply done to prove a point to those who had offered him laughable amounts for the American classic, but we disagree.

Instead of offering the parts to those who need them to keep their Chargers running, Mr. Gagliardi gained a brief moment of satisfaction as he uploaded the video of the crushing.

According to local reports, the Dodge Charger was reasonably rotten, and was listed for sale at US$10,000. In New Zealand, that would be a bargain price for a muscle car of this sort, but considering America's saturated market, it was quite steep over there.

No one knows how much Mr. Gagliardi was actually offered for his Charger 500, but it's fair to say that any dollar amount is worth more than seeing it crushed like this.

To add insult to injury, Daniel mentions that he'll (have another tantrum) do this to the next muscle car that he gets his hands on without hesitation. Hopefully, he manages to upload a decent quality video next time around.

Check out the video here, but be warned — the language is horrific and his commentary will make you cringe.