She's back: Christine-inspired Plymouth Fury packs a 1000hp Hellephant engine

If you managed to wade through the abundance of 2020 Toyota Supras at this year's SEMA (43 to be exact), you would've found an array of vehicles more in line with the show's standard American muscle theme.

Among the big-power muscle builds sat this beast, a 1958 Plymouth Fury inspired by the infamous star of the 1983 movie Christine.

Built by the guys at Graveyard Carz, the standard V8 Golden Commando engine was the first thing that was torn out of the old body, and replaced with Mopar's Hellephant crate engine.

Alongside the Hellcat vehicles, the Hellephant is one of Mopar's craziest creations, pumping out over 1000hp and 1288Nm of torque from the 6.9-litre supercharged V8 lump.

The exterior of the Fury is unapologetically Christine, complete with a gorgeous red and white paint finish, and paired with the bold whitewall tyres. While these tyres look the part for the movie, we doubt that they'll be able to put a third of the Hellephant's power to the ground.

While some purists might be annoyed with the aftermarket parts installed on the Fury, Graveyard Carz were quick to mention that the movie car was also far from factory form. In the book, King's Fury was a four-door variant, but John Carpenter decided to go for a more sinister two-door model in for the movie, and painted it in a non-factory colour to increase the scare factor.

Graveyard Carz didn't make any mentioned about suspension upgrades in the Fury either, so while it might not be the best performer on the strip, we can imagine that it'd be an absolute hoot to drive.

From 1955 to 1989 Plymouth built produced the Fury, but just 5300 examples were produced in 5300 with the Golden Commando engine. Only 41 are said to still exist, making this build quite the collector's car.

Combine that exclusivity with Mopar's Hellephant engine that sold out almost instantaneously after it was unveiled at SEMA last year, and you have an extremely valuable car.