Striking McLaren Senna for sale in 'Straya is a carbon-fibre monster

At the very best of times, the new McLaren Senna is a divisively styled hypercar. The long front overhang, the huge rear wing, the windows in the doors ... there's plenty going on.

So, what happens when you option one in glossy, exposed carbon fibre with bright yellow striping? Evidently, you wind up with something that looks like it's been smuggled out of Area 51.

What's more, this Senna isn't currently sitting on a showroom floor in the UK or tucked away in an Italian storage yard. It's actually based just over the ditch in Australia. And, it's for sale.

The unique-spec right-hook Senna is listed at Classico Motori, and is effectively brand new. It comes only with delivery mileage on the odometer and plenty of that new-hypercar-smell.

Along with the jaw-dropping carbon and yellow body, this Senna has a few other interesting specifications. These include the blue centre-caps on each wheel, yellow calipers, and highlights in interesting locations — such as underneath the rear wing and on the roof scoop.

Inside, the mild blue theme continues with dark blue carbon fibre bucket seats against yellow seat belts and contrast stitching. Even the struts that hold the door open are yellow.

That aforementioned roof-scoop is of course functional, helping feed air to the hungry 588kW/800Nm M840TR twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine. It's a package we've spoken plenty about in the past, with its 100–200–300km/h times of 2.8 seconds, 6.8 seconds, and 17.5 seconds still quite impressive for a car so thickly draped in drag-creating aero pieces.

Pricing is strictly an enquire only process, but we can speculate that the stunning Macca will probably have a price in the ballpark of $2m attached. That's based on the asking price of a more traditional-spec Senna that's currently for sale in New Zealand.

The equally new Kiwi-based Senna (as evidenced by its 11km odometer reading) is currently listed for just over $1.8m.