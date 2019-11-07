Take a behind the scenes look at the thrills and spills of Ford V Ferrari

Next Thursday, the highly-anticipated Ford V Ferrari will premiere in theatres around New Zealand, but before you watch the movie, take a look at the Hollywood magic that has gone into making it.

A YouTube channel by the name of Fab TV has released two videos showing what goes into getting two A-ist actors seemingly behind the wheel of classic sports cars on a race track.

It turns out that unless the car is travelling at low speed, they aren't actually in control, and instead are connected to an elaborate camera rig vehicle that captures every angle on the move. Interestingly, a stunt driver sits high above the car and all the cameras on the rig, and pilots the whole thing from their vantage point.

As with most movies involving vehicles, a number of cars were crashed during filming, and a few of these accidents can be seen in the videos. While the first looks to be just a regular fender bender and spin-off track, the Ferrari P4 that avoids the flaming wreck looks to be a bit more violent.

Arguably the most notable clip from the video is when a shell of an old Ferrari is fired from an air cannon high above a camera car. We're not too sure if the shell was meant to collide with the camera rig afterward, but the footage would be great.

While it isn't exactly a behind the scenes clip, the footage inside the garage shows how many Ferrari replicas were used during filming. Official figures showing just how many were wrecked during filming haven't been released yet, but we can imagine that there would've been a few.

If you're not familiar with the story, Ford V Ferrari tells the story of Ford's incredible effort to beat Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the GT40. The movie premieres here in New Zealand on November 14.