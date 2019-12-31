The cute and the slow: Suzuki Jimny joins Italian police car fleet

There are many things you'd expect a modern day police car to accomplish. Naturally you'd want something with a bit of grunt for potential high-speed pursuits. A low center of gravity will help with quick cornering. And bit of room in the back would be ideal for any contraband in the boot and for perps squeezed into the back seat.

The Suzuki Jimny, as cute and lovable as it is, would probably therefore not be the first choice of most for cop car recruitment. Yet, 10 of them are about to join one of the world's most well-known police fleets.

The Italian police force, known as the Carabinieri, has confirmed a deal with Suzuki to supply a swag of Jimnys and 55 Ignis'. The 4x4 is admittedly even more adorable than usual when wrapped in the familiar dark blue and red striped Carabinieri livery, and decorated with the requisite array of emergency lights and aerials.

To be fair to the Jimny, the Carabinieri have a track record of choosing small and relatively sluggish SUVs for police duty. Past vehicles have included the Fiat Panda 4x4, Fiat Cinquecento, and Mitsubishi i-Miev. Around cramped city streets then, the Jimny could be a handy partner after all.

Its 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder makes 73kW of power and 130Nm of torque, and comes paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic. The sprint to 100km/h takes around 14 seconds to complete.

While it isn't exactly a speed demon, the Jimny does have the added bonus of being an incredible little off-roader. Should a mountainous range sprout out of the cobbled Rome city streets mid police chase, the Jimny would be more than up to the task.

With the Holden Commodore leaving at the end of 2020, maybe some sweet little Jimnys could join our local 5-0 fleet?