The new LEGO Chevy Silverado commercial is the best car ad of 2019

By Matthew Hansen • 29/01/2019
First, a slight tangent away from cars. 

The LEGO movies (apart from that weird Ninjago one) are all wonderful watches. As a biologically authenticated adult male, I'm happy to say that they remain firm favourites as ideal long-distance flight fillers, even if I've seen them before. 

You'd be hard pressed to find anyone with a sour word to say about the LEGO film franchise, thanks largely to sweet plots, charming characters, and layers of nostalgia. But, my favourite thing is how self-aware they are. Whether it's all of the loving/sarcastic references to previous Batman iterations in The LEGO Batman Movie or the surprisingly dark themes behind Everything Is Awesome (that song the kids probably got stuck in your head a few years ago). 

Aaaaaanyway, the self awareness is back in LEGO and Chevrolet's latest joint venture; an ad for the MY2019 Silverado. It sees the lead characters from The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part — Emmet and Lucy (voiced by Chris Pratt and Elizabeth Banks) — hurriedly building a Silverado to escape from pursuing aliens.

The ad is full of cheeky details (like the 'Professional minifigures. Closed playset' fine-print during 'dangerous' driving), as well as mockery of tropes in normal car adverts. All in all, it's a great commercial for a vehicle that will hopefully arrive in New Zealand later this year as part of HSV's right-hand drive conversion programme. 

It'll take something grand to beat this for car advert of the year. 

Interior! Cubic! Headroom-iest!

