This incredibly-cheap classic Lamborghini hides a nasty secret

Over the past few years, we've seen the value of Japanese classics such as the Toyota Supra and Nissan Skyline GT-R shoot through the roof as they near their 20th birthday.

While we might watch in horror as these two models fetch upwards of $100,000 over in the States, classic supercars are a whole different breed, a landing something like this Lamborghini for that price would be a dream come true.

Earlier this week, this 1999 Lamborghini Diablo VT was listed on the US salvage site Copart without a reserve, meaning that numerous hopeful bidders rushed to the auction, hoping to pick up an absolute bargain.

As this is a salvage auction site, this Diablo may not look damaged, but it has suffered from extensive flood damage, rendering the electronics useless. Copart mentioned that they attempted to start up the 5.7-litre V12 engine, but were met with absolutely nothing.

Unfortunately, this meant that the digital dash cluster wouldn't light up either, leaving hopeful buyers to try and guess the mileage of the 20-year-old Italian beast. This is quite a shame, only 100 VT Roadsters were built that year.

As this model is the five-speed manual, all-wheel drive-equipped VT, this is one of the most sought-after Diablos, and has gained a cult following thanks to their mechanical workings.

The 5.7-litre V12 that sits above the Diablo's rear wheels is good for a whopping 395kW and 604Nm of torque. While these figures sound average compared to the hypercars of modern times — in 1999 they were monumental.

Thanks to the advanced (for its time) all-wheel wheel drive system, the Diablo VT could hit 100km/h in less than four seconds, before topping out at 315km/h.

Right now, the highest bid sitting on this classic Lambo is US$126,000 (or NZ$190,000) which, despite the water damage, is still a lot cheaper than what similar models have sold for recently.

Two years ago, a similar spec car sold in Australia for $437,000, and while it didn't sell one Aussie drive binned his $400K Diablo down a bank earlier this year.