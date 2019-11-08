This stretched Dodge Charger Hellcat is the world's most powerful limo

Limousines are designed for luxurious transport, and while most common examples utilise a chassis that comes with a large engine, aren't designed with speed or performance in mind.

But this limousine isn't like most. This limousine is based on a 2018 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat, which is one of the most powerful road-going cars that's available right now.

Built by Quality Coachworks in America, this Hellcat Limo is a lot different from the band of the same name, but is just as quirky.

The lengthened sedan is still powered by the standard 6.2-litre supercharged V8 that's good for a massive 527kW and 881Nm of torque. We doubt that it would still be able to make the 0-100km/h sprint in 3.6 seconds, but it would still move.

Not much is known about the build process behind this beast, but according to Quality Coachworks' video, it was made for the Cannonball Run across America, and was attempting to set the speed record for the fastest limousine.

Moving past the performance, a set of gull wing doors have been installed for ease of access, and the interior looks like something straight out of a Beverly Hills nightclub, complete with the coloured roof lighting and black leather couch.

While this might seem like an extremely outlandish build, it turns out wealthy Americans love their stretched muscle cars. A quick google search revealed a couple of Challenger limos and an absolutely ridiculous stretched Chevrolet Corvette C7.

Take a look at the crazy contraptions here: