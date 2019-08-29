Top Gear star's 7.0-litre V8 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 up for auction

To say that BBC Top Gear host Chris Harris (yes yes, he's one of the 'new' ones) has an eclectic car collection could be seen as a mild understatement.

There's BMW's aplenty, including a 'homemade' '90s M5 Touring, an 1M Coupe and a gorgeous E38 M5. Then there's the Bentley Mulsanne, a Peugeot 205 Rallye, heaps of bikes, and — naturally — a Citroen 2CV.

And slotted in the middle of that is this black Chevrolet Camaro Z/28. Although, that 'is' will soon be turning into a 'was' because it's currently listed for sale.

The Z/28 was the Camaro's former flagship model, featuring a 7.0-litre LS7 V8 making 376kW of tyre-shredding ear-splitting American power.

But it was far more than just a big engine attached to a sled with wheels. The Z/28 came during the Camaro's transformation (in perception, at least) from pony car to genuine driver's car.

The LS7 was backed up by a host of tantalizing elements, like carbon-ceramic brakes, a Tremec 6-speed manual, a limited-slip diff, and a set of Multimatic-sourced Dynamic Suspensions Spool Valve (DSSV) dampers.

Then there's the silly stuff, like the enormous 305/30 ZR19 Michelin Pilot Sport Cup tyres it comes with. Silly not so much in the fact that it has Michelins, but in the sheer dimensions. A pair of 305s bolted to the front ... unreal.

Read more: Camaro ZL1 road test — Chevrolet's supercharged 6.2-litre monster hits NZ

Chevrolet even tried to lighten it compared to the ZL1 of the day, trimming approximately 130kg from things like the rear window and removing the carpet from the boot.

Given Harris' propensity to thrashing vehicles (said in the nicest way possible) and the fact that publications like Evo have track tested this car, it might seem a surprise that the Z/28 is in supposedly healthy nick. Sellers Collecting Cars describe its condition in various places as as 'first rate' and 'very clean'.

Indeed, Harris bought it with mere delivery miles on the clock. Its mileage some four years after it rolled off the production line floor now sits at 7962 miles (or just over 12,000km). The relative babying and the low mileage makes more sense when you realise that this is one of supposedly just five in the UK.

There's an added bonus to the auction winner, too. "The winning bidder will be invited to a race track in the south west of England for a personal handover by Chris, to include some hot laps of the circuit and a slap-up lunch at the venue," explains the listing.

With two weeks left to go, bidding currently sits at £33,000 — or approximately $63,000. A bargain, for now.