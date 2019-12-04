V8s or autonomy: is Mercedes-Benz at a technology crossroads?

Mercedes-Benz is, arguably, positioned at a crossroads.

No other brand can claim to have pioneered so many of the mechanical marvels. Airbags, ABS, stability control — they invented the lot. And there’s fundamental stuff too, like building the first internal combustion engine and the act of installing a brake system behind each wheel.

And as the world leans in towards electric and autonomous tech, so does Mercedes.

Yet, the three-pointed star is still keenly connected to its suave hooligan, classy petrol-head roots. Reports are kicking around that indicate development of internal combustion engines is set to cease shortly at Mercedes; but that hasn’t stopped it from producing a host of loud and proud V8 smile-inducers.

This tightrope-walking desire to appease all fronts is particularly present at Mercedes’ slew of owner events. These meetings are hosted regularly all over the world; on snow, on gravel, and on race tracks such as Ruapuna in Christchurch.

We tagged along for Mercedes’ latest Christchurch event to sample everything from the X-Class double cab ute to the enormous, hulking, but oddly approachable and usable Actros truck. Despite being at a race track, most modules were dedicated to technology learning and demonstration. This included feeling for stability control’s warm caress while avoiding cones in the all-new GLE, and performing an emergency stop at well over 100km/h — with our hands off the steering wheel.

Perhaps the most impressive test was the Active Blind Spot Assist fitted to the GLC SUV. This was demonstrated by an instructor who was driving in our vehicle’s blind-spot. He attempted to swerve into us, only for the GLC to duck and weave out of the way of its own accord. This is an impressive feature today that’s likely to become integral to the autonomous tech of tomorrow.

However, come lunchtime the day's mood had swung to the other extreme.

Lined up on Ruapuna’s long front straight were two of AMG’s most beastly creations; the $269,500 AMG GT Roadster and the $328,400 AMG GT 63 S 4-door 4-Matic. Both dressed in black and both powered by Mercedes’ much-loved 4.0-litre bi-turbo V8 all-rounder. No reference to autonomy in sight; just an empty race track, an instructor to make sure we wouldn’t get too silly, and the promise of a long, twisty blat over the hill to Akaroa if we lived to tell the tale.

The two barking Benzs might use the same “M177” bi-turbo V8 (as also seen in the Aston Martin Vantage), but each makes different power figures. The older Roadster produces 350kW at 6000rpm and 630Nm between 1700-5000rpm, compared to the GT 63’s frankly Herculean 470kW at 5500-6500rpm and 900Nm at 2500-4500rpm. The latter sends its power to all four wheels, as opposed to the rear-wheels-only Roadster.

Considering the numbers and the approximate 400kg weight deficit between the two models, it wasn’t surprising the Roadster initially felt more responsive and instantaneous, but as we ventured closer to the limits, the gulf between the pair shrank.

The monstrous 275/35 front and 315/50 rear tyres on the GT 63 dwarf the 255/35 and 295/35 rubber on the Roadster. Despite wearing more practical clothes and a higher weight, that extra Michelin girth and the all-paw 4-Matic format means the white-knuckle four-door feels more rigid and planted under stress. It masks that weight extremely well, even when fanged through Ruapuna’s characterful, bumpy 'Pothole'.

It could’ve all been placebo of course; a desire to take the (relatively) visually subdued but explosive sedan more seriously than the drop-top boulevard cruiser. Only, the subsequent loop around the Banks Peninsula revealed similar findings on curly chip-sealed roads.

While the Akaroa waterfront looks every bit like an example of postcard picture New Zealand, the heights above along the delicious camber of Summit Road could easily be mistaken for a quiet corner of Scotland. Brickwork ruin embedded in the hillsides, barely a soul around, and every blind corner would reveal a new jaw-dropping vista.

The GT 63 was sharper along these roads, but the sensory overload of the Roadster — roof down, obviously — won it plenty of friends. Nothing shifts slow-moving tourists to the shoulder quicker than an (admittedly slightly antisocial) blast of bi-turbo V8 bangs and booms. Reverberating off the hillside, grins from ear to ear.

Mercedes can arguably claim to have pushed the case for autonomous and semi-autonomous technology harder than any other manufacturer. In a way, it’s honourable to see it continue to persevere with these snarling V8 beasts.

The GT 63 is said to be a swansong to the faithful M177 V8, an engine that'll be remembered as one of the most versatile supercar engines; blending modern tech and a warbling engine note instantly familiar to AMG loyalists. On days like these — spluttering monsters and truly remarkable roads — you hope there’s more to come.

