V8s, utes, and family wagons: 10 of the best Holdens for sale on Driven

Yesterday's sudden announcement that Holden set to soon become a thing of the past sent shockwaves throughout the industry and through the enthusiast community. Given the brand's 2019 struggles, it could be seen as an inevitability, but nevertheless the implications are vast. People on both sides of the ditch are soon to be out of work, things like police car deals and motorsport campaigns need to be weighed up, and then there's the question of investment.

In the wake of all the stories, many are asking whether now is a good or bad time to buy a Holden. And, for both investment and sharp-deal reasons, we think it is. With that in mind, here's 10 of the best Holdens currently listed for sale on Driven.

1. 2006 Holden VZ Commodore SS

The humble Holden VY and VZ Commodore represent a nice economical way to hop into a V8-powered Aussie boat.

Apart from having one of the most trick cup-holders in motoring existence and a 245kW LS1 under the bonnet, these also can be had for dirt cheap prices. Ten grand will buy you most VY SS models and a handful of VZs.

This one is a touch over that figure and presents with a slight '50 Shades of Grey' vibe, but does come with a relatively low 181,262km count. Click here to check it out.

2. 2003 Holden Monaro CV8

That VZ SS and this Monaro share more than just paint and lion badges. Each is built on the same platform and each features the same LS1 engine (with a few extra ponies), for a start. And yet while that Commodore is priced just over $10,000, this Monaro sits at a much loftier $50,000.

The gulf in price is primarily because this Monaro is incredibly mint. Despite its age, it has just 19,000kms on the clock. It's also a manual, making it a doubly rare example of a car that you don't see too many of on Kiwi roads.

Listed in Auckland, it's a very sharp example of the kind of Holden you can imagine people fawning over at a live auction some day. Click here to check it out.

3. 2019 Holden ZB Commodore VXR

Hmmm.

It might seem a little cruel to include the Holden ZB Commodore — a vehicle that many will hold up as a poster child for Holden's demise — but there's no doubting that it's still an excellent sedan for those wanting something new.

It goes without saying that there are plenty of options out there for those considering a ZB Commodore. We found numerous entry-level 2.0-litre LT petrol and diesel models for under $30,000, Calais for under $35,000 as well as the occasional RS. As far as bargains go, this $35,990 RS wagon is about as good as they get.

But for those wanting new, this flagship all-wheel drive VXR could be the ticket. They're an excellent steer, and offer plenty of comfort for the buck. Based in the Waikato, this one has just 20 delivery kilometres indicated, and has had its priced slashed from the $67,990 sticker price to under 50 grand. Click here to check it out.

4. 2019 Holden Acadia LTZ

Perhaps better buying still is the Holden Acadia.

A genuine contender in the 7-seater class, Driven are big fans of Holden's big family eater (it was a finalist in AA Driven New Zealand Car of the Year 2019). And like the ZB Commodore, there are good deals abound for those in the market.

This demonstrator kilometres flagship LTZ model is just one example. Having been registered last year it's had 7,517km put on its naturally asprirated 3.6-litre V6, with its $49,880 asking price sitting cheaper than the price of an entry-level model. Click here to check it out.

5. 2020 Holden Colorado LTZ 4x4

Last of the bargains-to-watch is the Holden Colorado. This is Holden's best selling nameplate on either side of the Tasman, but even so it's wise to shop around for a solid deal.

This particular LTZ 4x4 slots in just under $40,000, which is a decent price for any well spec'd ute with mere delivery kilometres on the clock. It's a manual (thankfully six speed), which works in unison with Holden's torquey 500Nm 2.8-litre turbodiesel. Click here to check it out.

6. 2013 Holden HSV Maloo

It doesn't get much more Australian than this ... a 6-speed manual HSV Maloo R8, painted in retina-searing red, and priced a tick under $60,000.

Listed in the Waikato, this Maloo comes with all the added HSV trimmings inside (bucket seats, flat-bottomed steering wheel, and Alcantara trim included), and features a 6.2-litre V8 that you'll find all over this 10-strong list.

Kilometres are a sensible $86,409, and pricing sits at $59,995. Click here to check it out.

7. 2017 Holden Commodore Calais Director, Supercharged

Is this the ultimate sleeper?

Holden's Motorsport Edition VFs ended up being somewhat overshadowed by the wave of performance weapons HSV ended up announcing, but in a way that just adds to the story.

Just 51 Calais V 'Director' models came to New Zealand — the limited edition package having added magnetic ride control, uprated drilled Brembo brakes, and a racier set of seats among other things. But this particular Calais Director in Hamilton packs something a little extra in the form of a TVS2300 Magnusen Heartbeat Supercharger. Combining that with its 6.2-litre V8 makes this one of the quickest Calais' in the country. Click here to check it out.

8. 2017 Holden Commodore SS Redline

If you're looking to buy into a V8 Holden as a little investment on the side, I reckon it's the VF Commodore Series II SS-V Redline that's most worth looking at.

This was the final growling, grumbling form for Holden's quintessential V8-powered sports sedan. Its 6.0-litre L77 was swapped out for the popular HSV handmedown 6.2-litre LS3 V8, with Redline models adding in a few extra performance touches like improved brakes and suspension.

This one's an unorthadox (but rare) colour, and comes with just 21,000km on the clock. Click here to check it out.

9. 2018 Holden HSV Colorado SportsCat LS3 V8

And you thought the ute references were over ...

Here's what happens when you combine the utility of the aforementioned Colorado with the mongrel of the Maloo. This HSV SportsCat comes fitted with the same 6.2-litre LS3 as in the VF Redline, making 304kW of power and 570Nm of torque. It's a format that many have stated HSV had done from the factory on its tuned up Colorados, although the not insignificant price perhaps explains why HSV decided to stick to the standard 2.8-litre diesel four.

Still, at $107,000 this stonking Colorado has had a recent price cut. Plus it comes with a full Holden 3-year/100,000km warranty from date of first registration. Click here to check it out.

10. 2017 Holden HSV GTS-R

We end with the mack daddy.

I mean, the W1 is the true ultimate daddy of course. But GTS-Rs should also be expected to become hallowed cars in the future. The difference between it and the W1 (apart from a big mountain of power and torque) is that while most W1 owners are already parking their cars to help their value, GTS-R owners are actually getting out and driving theirs. At least, that's what the evidence on Driven tells us going on the four currently listed for sale — all with beefy kilometre counts.

This 33,000km example in Hamilton is among the lowest kilometre cars on site, and is priced lowest, too — $129,990. Click here to check it out.