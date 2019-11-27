Watch: $200K Porsche crashes into wall after driver forgets handbrake

If you have ever visited the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart, Germany you'll know that it's a fascinating building filled will incredible Porsche history from the brand's humble beginnings to its modern-day masterpieces.

If you're a fan, Porsche offers a Porshe Drive program at the museum, where punters get the opportunity to get behind the wheel of one of their vehicles, and experience peak German engineering first hand.

In a video that was recently uploaded to Facebook, it initially looked like an extremely unlucky test driver forgot about the car's handbrake, before it rolled into a nearby wall at a comically slow pace.

Miraculously, the driver-less car manages to miss the other two Panameras parked outside of the museum, before it slams into the wall with enough force to startle bystanders and set off the alarm.

According to a local report, Porsche confirmed that it wasn't actually a loaner car involved in the pictured accident, but actually a special edition hybrid car that was being used for a photo shoot.

The brand revealed that the car started rolling towards the wall while the photographer wasn't looking, but luckily, no one was inside the car, or hurt as a result of the incident.