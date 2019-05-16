Watch: Alleged Tauranga wheel thief caught red handed by legend shop owner

Without trying to sound like one of those 'faith in humanity restored' jokers, this is probably the best street-justice video you'll watch this week.

Cooper Tyres Mt Maunganui are a pretty prolific workshop, with strong ties throughout the Kiwi motorsport scene. They're the kind of company where, if a thief strikes, social media can become an incredible tool.

While the negatives of social media are a big talking point these days, it still has its positives too. And just three hours after posting this morning about some wheels taken in an overnight robbery, the tyre shop had been tipped off about where the suspected culprit lived.

What results is the above video; a grand showcase of personal sleuthing. Those with ears sensitive to swear words should know that there's coarse language ahead.

"Just think about it before you steal stuff from other people's workshops," says camera operator and Cooper Tyres Mt Maunganui's Ethan Bryant.

My favourite bit is seeing the alleged culprit fruitlessly trying to argue the point, while in the background one of his buddies has already retired to fate — having started carrying the stolen goods to their rightful owner's ute.

In similar prior cases, the New Zealand Police have advised that people contact them to recover stolen property. But, as you can see here, sometimes it's just as effective to simply back yourself.