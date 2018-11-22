Watch: 'ambitious' driver turns Commodore ute into a banana

Ah, the humble Holden Commodore ute. A wonderful creation combining the utility of a ute with the handling characteristics and comfort of a car. A perfect device, apart from that minor detail known as weight distribution.

The lack of any weight beyond the b-pillar means that they're very good at losing rear stability. That's a perfectly fine problem to have if you're not on public roads and are capable of catching such sideways moments, but quite a significant problem if you — like the person in the above video — are a moron.

I'm no crash scene investigator, but in the case of this Holden Commodore it's plain to see why it ended up spinning sideways into a stobie pole.

Fun fact; a 'stobie' pole is 'a power line pole made of two steel joists held apart by a slab of concrete'.

Anyway. The crash happened last week on November 15, although details beyond that (like where in Australia it took place) are scarce. What we can ascertain is that the driver hops out unscathed, and the ute's folded stance probably makes it an insurance write off.

It's great to be able to watch the vision and make jokes about it now, but all concerned parties are lucky that there were no pedestrians nearby.

Five tips to having fun on a backroad without being a total muppet: click here