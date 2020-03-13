Watch: Angry driver is served instant karma in road rage incident

Canada is known for its ice hockey and maple syrup, not road rage and angry motorists, but it turns out that they get pretty heated behind the wheel as we can see in a video that recently emerged online.

In the video that's currently going viral, one motorist can be seen yelling obscenities out of their car towards the passenger filming, before smashing into a stationary car in their lane.

According to a local report, the driver of the black Chevrolet Cruze was arrested following the incident. The collision occurred in Pitt Meadows, British Columbia just a couple of days ago.

Judging by the hysterical laughing that came from the car that was filming, we can imagine that the two vehicles were in some sort of altercation earlier that left one driver's blood boiling.

Despite the hefty shunt, no one was seriously injured as a result of the crash, but one woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries. It's clear as to which car she was travelling in, but we can imagine that it was the green Bolt that was hit.