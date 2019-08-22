Watch: Bad Grandpa! Mobility scooter rider in hilarious police pursuit

A bizarre police pursuit of a man riding a mobility scooter has been captured on video.

The scooter was filmed around 5pm yesterday weaving in and out of traffic in Timaru in a very low-speed chase by a police car with flashing lights.

The video shows the man 's determined escape bid during the video.

"He's going for it!", says the woman who filmed the pursuit from her car and provides a compelling commentary along with a child in the vehicle.

"What is the old man up to?" she says, laughing as he makes his way up the footpath and weaves between cars on the road.

The video ends with the chasing police forcing the scooter driver down a driveway. A police officer can be seen leaving his car to continue the pursuit on foot.

An eyewitness told the Herald that "you see all sorts in Timaru but I've never seen this sort of thing" and that the man "looked like he was having a great time".

Commenters were quick to see the funny side of the chase, with one man writing on Facebook: "Bet he gave the coppa's an ear full when they caught up with him . Send It Grandad"

"He's going to get in so much trouble" says the woman filming.

Others said the chase was "Timaz hard" while another added "I hope Pop hasn't escaped."

A Police spokesperson told the Herald that they are aware of the incident and that no arrest was made: "Police are conducting enquiries to establish the circumstances and will provide further updates when we are in a position to do so."

