Watch: blind mechanic gets to drive a car for the first time

Like the Grinch stealing Christmas, it's easy to look at videos from corporate entities that target the heartstrings as being marketing 'cheap shots' designed to get us all doe-eyed and emotional. But, sometimes, those videos are simply too damn good.

From Mercedes-Benz comes this; a campaign to get certified gearhead Bart Hickey behind the wheel of a Mercedes-AMG GT R.

Bart has been blind from birth, but that hasn't stopped him from becoming a mechanic alongside his son, Brendan. Together they run Bart's Automotive & Towing in Illinois. And as thanks, Brendon hooked up with Mercedes to give his Dad a first taste of driving in none other than the marque's 430kW twin-turbo V8.

With the aid of some coaches, and his son, Bart takes to the AMG's controls at Alvord Lake in Oregon — a dry lake-bead that at one time spanned 160 kilometres, with an outright coverage of 5600 square kilometres.

Look ... we could go on. But the best idea is to just watch the video, preferably with a few tissues on hand just in case.