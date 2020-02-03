Watch: Chrysler driver ramps off parked trailer and into orbit

Using a mobile phone whilst driving is one of the most dangerous things that one can do behind the wheel, as it puts everyone on the road around in danger, including themselves.

One Chrysler 300 driver in America learned this the hard way, when they didn't noticed a parked ute sitting in the lane ahead, and proceeded to get launched into orbit after hitting the ramp on the back.

To be fair, the parked ute only had one small cone to signal it, and wasn't using its hazard lights while parked in the active lane. None the less, this driver should've been paying attention to their surroundings.

As a result of the collision, the ute's cabin was flattened, and the Chrysler was left a wreck after landing on its side, and sliding a further 50 metres before coming to a stop.

Miraculously, no one was sitting in the ute at the time of the collision, and the driver of the Chrysler managed to make it out without injury.

If anything, this collision should be used as a reminder to not use your phone whilst driving, and don't attempt to recreate any of the stunts that you've seen on TV, as cars are not meant to fly.