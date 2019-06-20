Watch: comedy of errors as SUV and tow-truck both go walkabout

Sure, this video depicts a not-very-good-day for one particular towing company. But, try to count the amount of ways it could've ended even worse.

To quote the Miami-based video source, this is — apparently — what happens when a "mechanic shop [doesn't] strap the car to the tow bed correctly".

Not only was the black SUV not securely tied down, but it also appears to not have had its parking brake engaged. And, this seems to be a consistent trend with this company ...

Moments after the SUV parts company with the tow truck, the truck also went on a little journey of its own. But somehow, despite both vehicles rolling towards an innocent parked Jeep and GMC van, it appears from the video that no further damage was caused (and one of the staffers got to go for a brief manic run).

The only damage from the silliness therefore, it appears, will have been to the SUV's undercarriage as well as likely gauges into the edge of the tow-truck's bed.

The lesson here is to never underestimate the importance of the trusty handbrake. Not just for when placing vehicles on trailers or tow-trucks, but also in cases where you may have had a crash. A car that's rolled onto its side will potentially become a potential slow-moving projectile once back on its wheels if the handbrake isn't engaged.