Watch: Driver crashes $100K Nissan GT-R while showing off

Ford's Mustang is both the most iconic and most popular sports car in the world, because of the sheer amount of Mustangs on the streets, and potent V8 engines the car has developed a reputation for crashing.

To be fair, the car isn't to blame here, it's the driver that can't handle the power being sent to the rear wheels, so an all-wheel drive system should fix this, right? Wrong.

Recently, a video emerged out of America showing a Nissan GT-R pulling out of a car meet alongside an extremely noisy Mustang. Onlookers quickly started to record on their phones in the hope of seeing the Mustang stack it.

Thankfully, the Mustang driver managed to pull away from the meet without issue, but it was a different story for the Nissan driver. As he gets on the throttle, the rear end starts to step out and things go downhill quickly.

As you'd expect, hoards of teenagers sprint over to the scene of the crash to film the aftermath where the GT-R is a little worse for wear. Somehow the driver managed to avoid the huge concrete sign, meaning that the curb did most of the damage to the car.

We're guessing that the driver must've turned the majority of driving assists off for the launch, as the Nissan GT-R is known for having one of the best all-wheel drive systems available.

Let's hope that those assists are kept turn on going forward, and the driver doesn't damage the poor GT-R again for the sake of it.