Watch: Driver loses control of 2020 Toyota Supra, hits tree at speed

It was arguably the most highly-anticipated car released this year, but in usual fashion, it only took a matter of weeks before drivers started to crash the BMW-built high-powered coupes.

After a couple of Nurburgring testing mishaps, and a brand new Supra shipment that was literally hit by a truck, the first video of a Supra crashing on the street has released, and it's not pretty.

From the footage that came out of Maryland in the States, it looks like driver and passenger are street tuning the Supra, ironing out any discrepancies in the mods that may have been recently installed.

As the two are trying to pull as much performance as possible out of the twin-turbo BMW engine, we can imagine that they had switched traction control off, and were pushing the limits of the factory tyres.

The power turns out to be a little too much for the rubber to handle, and as the engine gets on boost, the rear end is thrown out to one side, sending the Supra into the tree with serious force.

As one would expect, the impact of the accident caused the coupe's airbags to deploy. Thankfully, both occupants escaped with their lives, but while the driver wasn't injured, the passenger was a little worse for wear.

Ironically, the owner and driver of the Supra posted pictures of his car days before the crash, alongside the caption: “Out here tune’n my mk5 🔥 y’all ain’t ready…” It turns out that he was the one that wasn't ready for the Mk5's power.