Watch: first trailer revealed for 'Ford v. Ferrari', a film about Le Mans' biggest battle

"You're going to build a car to beat Ferrari, with ... a Ford?"



"Correct."

"And how long did you tell them that you needed? Two, three-hundred years?"

"Ninety days."

The story of the build-up to the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans is one of the all-time most iconic and memorable in the history of the sport. I won't spoil the ending for you, although surely many Kiwis in particular will be very familiar with what went down ...

Nonetheless, the upcoming film Ford v. Ferrari is set to take that story mainstream, in a similar vein to how Rush shot the rivalry between the late James Hunt and Nikki Lauda into the limelight.

In the '60s, with the help of a team of engineers and partnerships and a raft of international builders and suppliers, Ford aimed to do the impossible; take on Ferrari at their own endurance-racing game.

Ford v. Ferrari zeroes in on all the political background squabbling of the decade, and the '66 race itself, from the view of Carroll Shelby and Ken Miles. Both would become iconic names in American motoring folklore, and here they're depicted by Matt Damon and Christian Bale.

The film is due to hit the big screen this coming November — and we can't wait to see it.