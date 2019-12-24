Watch: Frustrated owner drops $250K Mercedes G63 from helicopter

Just like most things in life, the YouTube generation has brought both positive and negative aspects to the internet, with so called 'pranksters' making up the majority of that negative.

While it wasn't explicitly labelled as a prank, one popular Russian YouTuber who is known for his cringey antics on the web has gone viral after he dropped his G-Wagen from a helicopter.

According to the video's creator Igor Moroz, he had just recently purchased his "dream" Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG, but the problems had already started to stack up.

Not happy with his $250,000 lemon that he found on the second-hand market, Moroz, decided to skip the hassle of trying to sell it, and get a few cheap views from its destruction.

To make sure that the G-Wagen wasn't going anywhere after he was done with it, Moroz ordered the helicopter pilot to climb to 1000ft before letting go of the German SUV.

Despite Hollywood movies making Russia look like a reasonably lawless place, authorities weren't going to let Moroz drop an SUV just anywhere, so it had to be done up near Finland.

While it may be an incredibly-painful video to watch, the destruction is revealed around the five minute mark, and is quite remarkable.

After falling for a few seconds, the tough German G-Wagen is reduced to a pile of bent steel and glass. Fascinating stuff!