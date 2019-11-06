Watch: Gordon Ramsay thrashes his insane supercar collection on the track

Gordon Ramsay is known internationally for one "F" word, and while that word isn't fast, he certainly showed his pace with his incredible supercar collection in this video.

It's widely known that Gordon is a car guy, but no one really knew the full extent of his collection until now, and what better place to show it off than at iconic British raceway Brands Hatch.

When attending a track day, most car enthusiasts will bring one car, maybe even two, but Gordon decided to bring down his eleven strong supercar collection including Ferraris, Mclarens and a Porsche.

"It's the first time I have actually seen all my cars in the UK, on the track," Ramsay explains. Considering the logistical nightmare that transporting eleven cars to the track would be, we don't blame him.

We already knew that he had a pretty good taste when it comes to food, but it turns out that his taste in cars is just as impressive. From the LaFerrari Aperta and Porsche 918 which make up two-thirds of the hypercar trinity, to his McLaren Senna and Ferrari F12 tdf, prestige is everywhere.

According to a quick Google search, Gordon Ramsay is currently worth around $300 million, so while the Aperta might've stung him for around $10 million, he doesn't look too worried about it.

Despite the fact that Gordon titled the video 'Is Gordon Ramsay The Next Lewis Hamilton?', from the driving in the video we can safely assume that he isn't, but we wouldn't be against seeing more of Gordon's collection on the internet.

