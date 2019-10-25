Watch: how the world's ugliest fake Ferrari was smuggled into Monterey Car Week

Warning; video features adult language and remarkable trolling

I won't beat around the bush; this is one of the best automotive stories of 2019.

Every August, the affluent and picturesque city of Monterey, CA, becomes a motoring mecca for what's known as Monterey Car Week. The world's most expensive and dazzlingly well manicured motors all get dusted off and showcased in a series of very exclusive shows.

The industry comes together with plenty of new-car product on show, auction houses bring their most prized four-wheeled items, and those who own notable pristine classics of their own are encouraged to bring them out.

Perhaps the best known of the shows at Car Week is Concours d'Elegance, but there are other shows too — including a potentially even more exclusive event known as The Quail.

Hysterically funny motoring YouTube channel CarBros (that's a genuine, bonafide endorsement) made the call earlier in the year to try and crash The Quail. The plan (less a plan it appears, and more a growing snow ball) was to enter the headline act of the gathering — a Ferrari showcase — with their heinous Ferrari Enzo replica.

What follows is a wonderful yarn.

The team plotted each detail of the journey on camera, with the result posted above in full. Set some time aside for this one, because it's a doozy.