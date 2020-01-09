Watch: Idiotic driver almost bins Porsche GT2 RS street drifting

When Porsche first slapped a turbo on its flat-six engine back in 1975, the following generation car was quickly dubbed 'The Widowmaker' due to the uncontrollable nature of the rear end when giving it some jandal.

Fast forward almost half a decade and that same company decides to take their most hard-core road car, the GT3 RS, and slap a turbo onto its 4.0-litre flat-six engine so that a ridiculous 700hp is available at the rear wheels.

Despite its terrifying nature, this car managed to dodge the 'Widowmaker' moniker, but still remains one of the most bonkers cars that is available for purchase in these modern times.

Wonderful things can be done with this amount of power in the right hands, but if an Eastern European boy racer that's used to binning BMW E36s manages to get his hands on one of these beasts, disaster can strike at any second.

If this sounds like an incredibly specific scenario, it's because it is, and it centres around an Instagram user by the name of @miminogarage who likes to get a little tail-happy on city streets.

One particular clip that was uploaded on New Year's day shows the driver hooning around an (Eastern?) European city in his gorgeous black GT2 RS. While the majority of his run goes to plan, he has a close shave with a wall while sliding around an on-ramp.

Before the internet can roast him for his sketchy driving, the owner throws caution to the wind with this caption: "Don’t say that it’s dangerous, I know it. No traffic, no people around, 1-st of Jan, 9:00 am morning, my fail and my save at the end. Lucky me today. Damn, this car is very sensitive."

Very lucky indeed, maybe just keep that stuff on the track, ok?