Watch: Is this the world's first outboard-swapped Honda Civic that drives?

As you have probably learned over the past couple of decades, the internet is a wild place where almost anything goes. Just when you thought that YouTube content creators were running dry, they come up with something even stupider, but is quite impressive at the same time.

Earlier this year we saw a Bentley Continental that was converted into a tank come out of Russia, and just yesterday, a SaunAudi emerged from the depths of Estonia.

While the tank and sauna cars are pretty cool, arguably the most creative automotive creation so far this year was uploaded to YouTube just yesterday. It might not actually serve a purpose like the other two vehicles, but the creativity is incredible.

Powered by a supposed 75hp Honda outboard motor, this little Honda Civic isn't exactly a speed demon, but has enough torque to carry four men including the one sitting on the engine, controlling the throttle.

To get around the lack of water that is usually used to cool the engine while it is operating on the water, the backyard mechanics simply place a bucket of water in the empty engine bay and run a small hose into the intake.

While it may have enough torque to get the team around the flat track, the small hill proves to be a little too much and the engine stalls under load, sending them back down.

If you had an old outboard motor lying around and you had considered swapping it into a car, hopefully this video has put you off the idea.