Watch: Is this the world's first two-wheeled burnout?

— Skip to the 21-minute mark in the video to watch the two-wheeled shenanigans —

Usually, when a one-wheel burnout is performed, it comes from an old Commodore that's still running a diff well past it's used by date. Nine times out of ten, this is a painful sight to see.

At the other end of the burnout scale is this BMW, whose driver manages to get the rear tyres smoking while precariously balancing on two wheels, with a passenger in the car.

As you would expect, this driver isn't any old hooligan, but is a professional stunt driver who works at the Stunt Masters show in Zhangjiajie, China.

Surprisingly, the E90 BMW that Michael uses to perform the two-wheeled stunts only has a few minor modifications including a hydraulic handbrake, and a straight-piped exhaust system.

To demonstrate his crazy car control, Michael manages to come to a complete stop while up on two wheels, using the clutch, accelerator, and steering wheel to keep it perfectly balanced.

If you are familiar with the Hoonigans, you know that it takes quite a bit to impress them these days, as almost every single form of driving an automotive creation has appeared on their channel over the years, but they were positively blown away by this display.

Maybe Ken Block should learn this trick for his next Gymkhana instalment?