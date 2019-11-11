Watch: Land Rover vs Range Rover, what's the difference?

Land Rovers and Range Rovers are two iconic SUVs that have been on our roads for a very long time, but aren't they just the same thing? According to our part-time scientist Sam — they aren't.

To explain the two British built SUVs, Sam takes a trip back to the good old days, when Land Rover was just starting out with the rugged Series I, which was built for those who had to get somewhere no matter the terrain.

Fast forward a few decades, and we get to the 1980s, when the Land Rover Range Rover made its debut complete with the iconic boxy design, a luxurious leather interior, and the same off-road capabilities as the Land Rover.

Since then, both of the brand's vehicles have drastically changed, and (thankfully) so has Sam's fashion sense.

These days, a total of six SUV models fall under the Land Rover brand, including three from Range Rover. These vehicles range from the extremely capable Discovery, to the luxurious Velar, and then the incredibly powerful supercharged V8 SVR.

If that still doesn't make sense, watch Sam's scientific explanation above.