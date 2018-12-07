Watch & listen: Ford Mustang Bullitt takes Chev Camaro SS in noise war

It's a war that's raged longer in automotive-dom longer than most; Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro.

Kiwis have long been excluded from this war, since until recently neither platform came to New Zealand apart from the odd left hooker smuggled over the border. But, now they're both here in right-hand drive ... Mustang and Camaro.

We're currently road testing the pairing back to back, with a full review coming soon. But while out shooting both cars, we thought we'd 'open the floor' to answer a monumentally important question; which one sounds better?

Check out our quick clip of the two pony cars screaming above, and check us out on Facebook to have your say.

For what it's worth, the Bullitt utilises a tickled version of Ford's faithful 5.0-litre Coyote engine making 345kW. The Camaro, meanwhile, has General Motors' LT1 V8 under the bonnet — a former Corvette ZR-1 unit that makes 339kW in this application.

Keep an eye out for our full road test on the Chevrolet Camaro 2SS and Ford Mustang Bullitt.