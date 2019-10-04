Watch: Mad Mike's insane drift Lamborghini confirmed for Big Boys Toys

It's one of New Zealand's most ambitious and talked about motorsport project cars, and now it's been announced that Mad Mike Whiddett's Lamborghini Huracan drift car (called 'NIMBUL') will be on show at next month's Big Boys Toys event at ASB Showgrounds.

The iconic motor show celebrates its 21st anniversary this year, with organisers pulling out all the stops to celebrate.

On top of Whiddett's Lamborghini, it's also been confirmed that the new 2020 Toyota GR Supra will be in attendance. A Ferrari Enzo — one of the first new-age hypercars of the current motoring era — and the Dodge Charger 'General Lee' from Dukes of Hazzard are among the other star four-wheeled attendees.

Photo / Red Bull

While the majority of the motoring stands will be housed in the Driven hall, there's also 'Electric Avenue', the 'Lifestyle & Electronics' halls, and the Big Boys Toys Garage.

The former will provide punters with an up-close look at electric cars, e-bikes, and e-scooters — including the chance to sample vehicles first hand.

The Lifestyle & Electronics hall, meanwhile, will feature the latest and greatest in audio and gaming tech, plus a live Combat Robotics competition.

Finally, the Big Boys Toys Garage will house the show's generous assortment of classic cars and hot rods, plus showcase the latest in automotive tools and machinery.

The balance of the motoring-based attractions spill outside onto the 'Action Arena'. There, FMX star and Red Bull athlete Levi Sherwood and BMX ace Jed Mildon will show what they do best on a gargantuan 11 metre mega ramp.

Big Boys Toys 2019 takes place on November 1–3 at ASB Showgrounds in Greenlane. For more information, click here to visit the Big Boys Toys website.