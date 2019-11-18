Watch: Nico Rosberg puts the McLaren 720S up against the Senna

New McLaren models are some of the best driver's cars on the market right now, but their performance comes at a premium, and what differentiates a six-figure supercar from a seven-figure hypercar?

Recently, former Formula 1 champion Nico Rosberg got his hands on both a McLaren 720S and a track-focused Senna at the Dubai Autodrome, to see if the extra million or so for the Senna translates into improved track performance.

While it is easy to assume that the carbon fibre-clad Senna would smack the 720S around the track in every way possible, the first drag race produced some interesting results.

This first straight line sprint left Rosberg red-faced in the Senna as the 720S pulled off the line faster, and increased its lead over the rest of the track. Rosberg put this down to the cold temperature in the slick tyres, and after a quick donut, the Senna comfortably takes the win.

After the drag races were complete, Rosberg hits the rest of the track for a hot lap in both cars. Unsurprisingly, the Senna establishes itself as the dominant car through the corners, and manages to lap the circuit almost four seconds faster than the 720S.

These results aren't too surprising considering that the Senna packs a modified version of the 720S' twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 engine. On top of this, all the carbon fibre used throughout the Senna means that it tips the scales at almost 50kg less than its road-going counterpart.

If anything, these two vehicles demonstrate McLaren's ability to build performance monsters, redefining the segment with the 720S in 2017, and then taking another performance leap with the Senna.