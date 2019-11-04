Watch: Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R smashes into wall on drag strip

Nissan's Skyline GT-R is widely regarded as one of the best performance cars to come out of Japan, this is thanks to the legendary RB26DETT under the hood, and the iconic Attesa all-wheel drive system that puts power to the ground.

While the GT-R is an incredibly popular platform to modify, most owners stick to upgrading the power output and handling, leaving the Attesa system to do its job, and keep traction at all times.

For some reason, the owner of this immaculate Bayside Blue R34 GT-R decided to switch his car to rear-wheel drive, a perfectly understandable thing to do if you're planning on drifting, not drag racing where traction is a must.

To convert a GT-R to rear-wheel drive, most owners simply install an all-wheel drive controller, allowing the car to be switched between rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive on the fly. If this was the case here, we're not too sure why one wouldn't engage all four wheels on the strip.

On top of this, it doesn't look like the driver is too confident on the strip, as they launch reasonably hard outside of the traction lanes, and miss second gear off the line. Once they finally grab second, the R34 continues to spin the wheels all the way down the strip until it is sent sideways into the wall.

Commenters on the original video were quick to note that it looked like the driver of the GT-R remained on the throttle after initially hitting the wall, indicating that they may have lost consciousness behind the wheel.

To add insult to injury, R34 Skylines still aren't legal in the United States, and considering that this GT-R is wearing Texas plates, we can imagine that the owner had to jump through some hoops to get it on the road.

Let's just hope that the owner is better at fixing cars than they are at drag racing, and manage to get this GT-R back on track.

