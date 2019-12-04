Watch: Porsche 911 GT3 RS smokes clutch attempting to race Shelby Cobra

Street racing is dangerous. It's dangerous to everyone around the driver, it puts the driver at extreme risk of injury, and innocent car parts can be destroyed in a matter of seconds — as we see here.

In the video that was posted to YouTube a couple of years ago, we see a couple of performance cars leaving some sort of meet (Ferrari 599 in the left lane) before engaging in an old fashion drag race off the lights.

Considering the heritage of the blue Shelby Cobra no the right, the driver of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS should've known better, but obviously thought that the 4.0-litre flat six was enough to walk the Ford.

After some arrogant revving, the driver of the Shelby squares up with the German sports car, and the two get ready to launch.

Once the light turns green, the Shelby shoots off at a serious pace, but the Porsche isn't as successful. A cloud of white smoke emerges from underneath the car, which clearly isn't tyre smoke — a worrying sign.

"That Porsche like smoked his clutch or something," the cameraman points out "smells like nothing but clutch in front of you," he adds. And as most will know, the smell of clutch is one of the worst when driving with three pedals and a stick.

Other reports have pointed out that the 997.2 GT3 RS was the last of its kind to come with a six-speed manual transmission, as every following 991 was equipped with a fool-proof PDK automatic.

Whether the clutch was on its way out, or the driver was attempting to reduce wheel spin by slipping the clutch on launch, we'll never know. But they aren't going to live this one down any time soon.