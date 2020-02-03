Watch: Porsche, McLaren, Lamborghini & more face off in World's Greatest Drag Race

There are many annual events on the global motoring calendar that always have us salivating, such as global shows like Frankfurt and awards ceremonies like World Car of the Year. But, there's another one that always gets the office talking — the World's Greatest Drag Race.

Each year, the pundits and boffins at MotorTrend in the US assemble a class line-up of the world's fastest new cars for an ultimate drag race, and 2020's was particularly interesting.

Heading the combatants was the McLaren Senna; a track-focused hypercar sitting atop the much celebrated 720S. Better known as an apex-hunting circuit warrior, the Senna no less entered the battle as a favourite.

Up against it was a 'who's who' list of 2019 and early 2020 performance-car Nirvana. Naturally the Toyota GR Supra and Lamborghini Urus — two of the most talked about cars of 2019 — made an appearance. Europe also brought along five other big meaty bruisers; the Bentley Continental GT, Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, Mercedes-AMG GT63 4MATIC, Jaguar XE Project 8, and the BMW M850i.

That brash line-up was complemented by the inclusion of the 'softer touch' BMW M2 Competition and Porsche Carrera S. Watch for the Porsche, as it's one of the most impressive performers in the race.

A couple of loud Americans in the form of the Dodge Challenger Hellcat Red Eye and Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 complete the 12-car line-up.

Who wins? You'll need to watch the video to find out ...