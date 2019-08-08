Watch: Porsche pays homage to the GT3 on its 20th birthday

What do Britney Spears' smash hit Baby One More Time, the gritty brilliance of The Sopranos, and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire have in common?

Yep, they all turn 20-years-old this year, and the same goes for one of Porsche's most iconic 911 models — the GT3.

Kicking off with the 996-generation 911 in 1999, the 911 GT3 has long been the more purist and raw Yin to the 'Widowmaker' Yang of the GT2. Both have roots in racing, and — as testament to their high quality over the years — both have carved out a separate and distinct niche in the sports and supercar game.

So far, six iterations of 911 GT3 have been produced; two for each generation of 911 between 1999 and 2019. This doesn't include the new 992-generation 911, but nonetheless a GT3 variant of that is surely imminent.

Read more: Watch the Porsche GT3 RS obliterate the competition at the Nürburgring

Porsche, keen to celebrate the milestone, brought together one of each model for a blast around the picturesque Swiss Alps. Their clip — a minute and a half of unadulterated Porsche pornography — can be viewed above.

There have been plenty of advancements in the GT3 over the years, but some things have so far remained unchanged. It still sports that familiar Porsche styling, it's still a track-focused thriller of a car, and its powertrain is still naturally aspirated.

That lack of forced induction (a trait almost everyone else has long abandoned) looks set to continue with the rumoured upcoming 992 GT3. May the familiar wail of turbo-less flat-six awesomeness continue for years to come.