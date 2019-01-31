Watch: Ranger, Amarok, and X-Class face off at The Grand Tour

It was only a matter of time.

We've witnessed the humble double-cab ute's triumph over hatchbacks and crossovers in the New Zealand market, and now they've taken over the supercar exotica we're accustomed to seeing on The Grand Tour.

The UK car show, featuring the former Top Gear trio of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May, is currently ramping up hype ahead of what's said to be its 'final season'.

In reality, it isn't really over ... the show is simply moving away from the studio format. It's a format that's grown somewhat stale of late, thanks to the flat reception for segments like Celebrity Brain Crash. Those desperate to continue to watch the now iconic hosts probably have a few years to go yet before they completely go cold turkey on car reviewing.

On that note, the trailer for episode four of the upcoming series has just landed, and the jewel in the crown is a comparison between the Mercedes-Benz X-Class, Volkswagen Amarok, and Ford Ranger. A look at the new Jaguar XE Project 8 is also on the cards.

The ute test appears to be an especially rigorous one, featuring a towing test that mimics the toppling of Saddam Hussein, a race of some kind, and naturally shooting at and blowing up many many things.

Episodes one through three of the latest Grand Tour season are all currently online at Amazon Prime, with the ute special next in line.