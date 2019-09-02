Watch: rhino gets angry and destroys zookeeper's car
From Germany, more objective proof has emerged that shows how the motoring world and the wildlife world should not mix.
A video from Serengeti Park in Hodenhagen, Germany has shown a rhinocerous going ape on a camouflaged Volkswagen Golf. Most frightening is that there's a zookeeper in the compact hatch during the melee.
Thankfully, according to reports the zookeeper would eventually emerge from the wreckage unscathed save for some bruises.
The rhino — a 30-year-old named Kusini — also seemed to not take on any injuries despite getting a few good jabs and right-hooks into the Volkswagen.
Commenting on the incident, Serengeti Park manager Fabrizio Sepe wasn't sure what triggered Kusini into toying with the Golf. But he did acknowledge that the rhino — having only been at the safari park for 18 months — had been struggling to adapt.
Nonetheless, we wish Kusini well. And, we've got a new-found appreciation for Mk3 Volkswagen Golfs and how sturdy they are ...