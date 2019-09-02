Home / Lifestyle / Watch: rhino gets angry and destroys zookeeper's car

Watch: rhino gets angry and destroys zookeeper's car

By Driven • 02/09/2019
Search Driven for vehicles for sale

From Germany, more objective proof has emerged that shows how the motoring world and the wildlife world should not mix. 

A video from Serengeti Park in Hodenhagen, Germany has shown a rhinocerous going ape on a camouflaged Volkswagen Golf. Most frightening is that there's a zookeeper in the compact hatch during the melee. 

Thankfully, according to reports the zookeeper would eventually emerge from the wreckage unscathed save for some bruises. 

The rhino — a 30-year-old named Kusini — also seemed to not take on any injuries despite getting a few good jabs and right-hooks into the Volkswagen. 

Commenting on the incident, Serengeti Park manager Fabrizio Sepe wasn't sure what triggered Kusini into toying with the Golf. But he did acknowledge that the rhino — having only been at the safari park for 18 months — had been struggling to adapt. 

Nonetheless, we wish Kusini well. And, we've got a new-found appreciation for Mk3 Volkswagen Golfs and how sturdy they are ... 

By Driven • 02/09/2019

Tags


For Sale on Driven

More like this
Audi A6 Audi A6
Audi A6

$25,999

BMW 335i BMW 335i
BMW 335i

$13,990

Ford Mustang 5.0L Fastback At 5.0 Ford Mustang 5.0L Fastback At 5.0
Ford Mustang 5.0L Fastback At 5.0

$85,630

Mazda Mazda2 SPORT 1.5 Mazda Mazda2 SPORT 1.5
Mazda Mazda2 SPORT 1.5

$7,990

We Recommend