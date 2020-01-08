Watch: Russian fishermen lose vehicles into lake after ice cracks

They say that a bad day's fishing beats a good day at work, but we don't think that this group of fishermen from Russia would be telling this to their co-workers after this unfortunate event.

According to a Russian report, the group of fishermen were enjoying a regular day out on the ice in Voevoda Bay earlier this week, when a massive crack developed.

Due to the nature of cracking ice, the owners weren't able to retrieve their vehicles before the lake had swallowed them up, taking with it a grand total of 37 cars.

For a lucky few, their cars were retrievable as they had only dropped a wheel or two into the icy waters, but others weren't as lucky as their cars became completely submerged.

Luckily, no one was injured in the mass submerging of the vehicles, but it is unknown as to whether anyone was sitting in the cars when the ice gave way.

As of January 5, Russian emergency services had freed a total of 27 cars, but the fate of the remaining ten is still a mystery.

Hopefully the vehicle owners were able to make it out with a few fish, or even an accepted insurance claim after this unfortunate event.